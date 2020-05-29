New trailer for the 8th season of Arrow: “approaching a crisis”

MADRID, 25 Sep. (CulturaOcio) –

The CW has released a new trailer for the eighth season of Arrow, which will mark the final mission for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and the team of crime fighters that have been assembled throughout the years.

As expected, the new footage appeals directly to the emotions of the fans, confirming what we all knew: that Oliver Queen will die. “The only way this is bearable for me is if I am certain that my sacrifice, my death will protect the people I love,” says the protagonist while watching a

Polaroid photo of his wife, Felicity Smoak.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb9YqIqkcN4

Of course, the advancement does not forget the action, and mentions the long-awaited crossover: “there Is a crisis.” The clip ends with a mysterious motto: “The final season starts at the beginning”, and a scene in which apparently Oliver greets his mother, who died a long time ago.

Many familiar faces will return for the latest installment of Arrow. Already it has been revealed that Willa Holland (Thea Queen), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Susanna Thompson (Moira Queen), Colin Donnell (Tommy Merlyn), Josh Segarra (Adrian Chase), Byron Mann (Yao Fei) and Rila Fukushima (Tatsu Yamashiro) will return to repeat their roles in this delivery. In addition, the new character habitually played by Charlie Barnett also makes its debut in the trailer as the adult version of John Diggle Jr.

Although Arrow ends after this season, will not be the last that fans will see some of their favorite characters, since producers are developing a series of Arrowverso focused on women. The future series will be presented through a pilot connected to the eighth and last season of Arrow and will be played by Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak, Katie Cassidy Rodgers as Laurel Lance and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake.