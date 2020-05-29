My Story” of Michelle Obama — Pure-Geek

Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the united States, has written one of the books with the highest sales in recent times. It is estimated that approximately 725 thousand copies in hardback editions, audio and e-books were sold in the united States and Canada during its first day, which became the second debut sold more than any book in 2018.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wznt2CPFzI(/embed)

The book is divided into three parts: My History, (spanning from her childhood until she started hanging out with Barack Obama and he asked him for a kiss), Our History (dating, the race of both, the marriage, the birth of girls, the political career, the election campaign for the Presidency of the united States) and The Story goes on (since Obama is elected President, her role as First Lady until the end of the second presidential term). Accompany this book with a Preface, an Epilogue and photos in chronological order is very specific accompanied with texts expressed in the story).

It is an autobiography intimate, accurate and emotive. Reveals their personality traits, their relationship with the environment and their concerns. Also present is the love and admiration for Barack Obama throughout the relationship for more than 30 years.

Your story is what you have, what you always have. It is something you have to do yours”. page 13

He begins the book with a Michelle girl who has always had conscience of what he could accomplish. His father and his mother, raised in the humble area of South Side in Chicago next to his older brother Craig. They lived on the second floor of the house of their aunt Robbie. Never had a home of their own. Had No goods of fortune, but yes a lot of dignity and values. Was a girl very smart who studied in a classroom seprado with the most talented students of various ages.

When I recall the awkwardness of that moment I am aware that I faced the most universal of the challenges, of reconciling who you are with the place from which you came and the site to which you want to go”. pag.61

For their parents, it was always very important for their children to study.

THE text takes a reflective tone. Many of the statements of Michelle Obama referred to what he felt at belonging to a black minority, this occurred when he studied at the University of Princeton. She never hid her origin and he always said that he came from the South Side of Chicago.

He broke with the stereotypes, tried to represent an alternative. It gives the impression that you always had to demonstrate, to do much more than the others, highlight between males and females white.

Each test fire that far I drove to another. Such is the life of a girl who can’t help but wonder: ”Am I good enough?”, and is still trying to find out the answer. page 118

Your life is the sum of the efforts, results, and more effort. She states that she always tried to be recognized. He also expressed that he did not do enough to try to fit in with roommates, white.

Michelle has defined his overcoming as the rungs of a ladder to climb little by little. She manages to get into Princeton and then at Harvard, he graduated as a lawyer. Their status, 25 years old, is a professional member of the law firm Sydley & Austin, costume Armani, a vehicle’s Saab , your own assistant and a salary package of 120 thousand dollars a year.

One of the most anticipated moments of the book is how he met Barack Obama, a promising student of Harvard, that she should be the mentor. His name seemed to him unlikely, very unlikely.

Michelle experiences a transformation in terms of your goals and what you want in life, you realize that being a lawyer is not his thing. This new awareness is due to his courtship with Barack, a man with a lot of determination and clear goals as well as the death of one of her best friends to cancer. The death of his father also influenced her.

Your vocation is oriented towards the question of the values, seek out people with qualities unnoticed and develop them becomes your north in the organization Public Allies. He felt he finally did something that he liked and the impact on other people that made it transcend.

Michelle’s account of their problems to conceive a child. The couple resorted to in vitro fertilization, which represented a great sacrifice for her. When pregnant, his life takes a turnaround that brought him much happiness. His daughter Malia was born July 4, the Independence day of the united States.

In the book, not everything is color pink, Michelle account of the marital problems he went through because Barack was a long time absent, explained that they visited a therapist. In the course of 11 years had to survive a 5-election campaigns.

Suddenly, and after a speech televised, the possibility that senator Barack Obama threw the presidential race, it was a fact. Michelle has that are opposed to that idea, although one day she decides to support him, but no hopes are high. To be Barack a black man, she did not believe he had the chance of winning the election.

Michelle tells how it changed her family’s life during the campaign to win the primary. Obama manages to win the preferences of a difficult state as it was Iowa. Michelle supported him and gave many speeches in different places, and was many times accompanied by their young daughters Malia and Sasha.

Obama is overcoming obstacles, wins the democratic nomination, meanwhile, the attacks get stronger, the manufactured articles, the insults, the inventions about the origin of Obama, in the end, Michelle got to feel very demoralized.

Obama wins the Presidency, and Michelle says that there is not a manual to be First Lady. The Secret Service assigns them nicknames.

Barack was Renegade, and I Renaissance. The girls were allowed to choose their names from a list of approved options aliterativas. Malia happened to be Radiance, and Sasha chose Rosebud”. page 352

Among the most significant initiatives undertaken by Michelle, was a about healthy eating in children. In the White House and planted all kinds of vegetables. Created the initiative, Let’s move to end childhood obesity.

He confesses that he always fell in love with the subject of the safety of your family.

In the book refers to the form of government of her husband, the day-to-day consisted of many activities and in the evening to review both matters until after midnight. Barack read everything, hard work and lonely.

Michelle discusses how Donald Trump made accusations against Obama, questioning his nationality, that he would have been born in Hawaii. That made her fear for her safety and the safety of your family, about says never forgive you for endangering your family. In his criticism of Trump, not meant as a sexist and misogynist, was able to win the presidency of the country.

The book is a way to recognize and are thankful for the opportunities that he had in life, knowing well that not many people ran with the same luck. The management, Michelle had a strong essence social. His concern for education is paramount. Appointment that around 98 million girls, according to UNESCO, do not have access to education.

Account on your reaction the day that Osama Bin Laden was killed, also the day that he first met Nelson Mandela in south Africa. He says how he fell for her and her husband, the Reinal Elizabeth II of England. One of their concerns was the lack of control over weapons before acts of violence in schools with the balance of students innocent dead.

Their daughters are present in the story, she narrates the efforts that they did to make the lives of Malia and Sasha were the most normal as possible, how to get girls to be happy within the bubble that is the White House.

Towards the end tells how it was to say goodbye to all the staff that accompanied him during the 8 years. Those workers who ended up becoming your family. Michelle clears doubts about policy, she’s not going to dabble in this area.