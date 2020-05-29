Money Piece: the wicks that are trend this quarantine | Fashion and Beauty

We do not understand how it happens, but it seems to be at home causes us to take drastic measures such as cutting the hairlet us hem or any other error. Well, precisely we bring you a change of look that you will not regret it and if you don’t like, yes it has gone back.

This is the Money Piece, a tendency in discoloration that the experts in fashion ensured that it would be a sensation in 2020, and that neither the quarantine made them disappear.

View this post on Instagram 💌 A publication shared by Alexia Malo (@alexiamalo) the 13 of May of 2020 at 1:37 pm PDT

Celebrities such as Miranda Kerr, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and even Belinda and Danna Paola, have joined this trend.

View this post on Instagram {caption this} A publication shared by Beli (@belindapop) the 25 of May 2020 11:29 PDT

The technique consists in a discoloration of some cabellitos of the front.

View this post on Instagram 🧚🏻♀️ A publication shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) the 27 of May, 2020 at 6:15 PDT

Will you divide your hair with a line in the middle, you take two strands from front and decoloras. It seems so easy, but to make it more pro, we leave you a tutorial.

There are levels and while some prefer something more discreet that will give brightness to your face, it is also the version fancy, that is just as cool.

The good thing about this is that yes, the discoloration must be careful to not abuse your hair but if you don’t like it, put dye on top will be enough to not cry for the result.

What would you attempt?