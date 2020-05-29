Miley Cyrus, Eva Longoria and Adele have starred in the three reinventions’s most spectacular confinement

During two months (and what remains), we were pulled out of the routine and confined at home. Many, the majority, have continued to teletrabajando more hours than ever and no time for boredom. However, others have been found with a lot of dead hours to fill out and has taken refuge in the most unlikely places: tutorials to make bread and biscuits, cutting and sewing or yoga; in TikTok, trying to think of the videobroma more ingenious; or in the series in streaming. Some famous have surprised us with their initiative along these weeks: have mutated professionally or personally in one direction unexpected. In fact, the three have viralizado your new talents and have achieved new goals: Miley Cyrus, with a television program on Instagram that surpasses the chains of traditional; Eva Longoria, with an announcement orchestrated with the sole help of your mobile; and Adele, with a metamorphosis of the body that has a lot to do with your training and a diet designed especially for ‘celebrities’.

What of Miley Cyrus has been a bombshell and a revelation of absolute, so much so that he has received offers from several channels to take their show on Instagran, ‘Bright Minded’ (something like ‘bright Minds’), to the public of the television. It is a program of live interviews that have paraded personalities and celebrities most important on the planet: from Elton John to Elizabeth Warren. Reese Witherspoon, Hillary Duff and Dua Lipa spoke with Miley’s mental health (your anxiety), along with a specialist. Miranda Kerr and Ahsley Graham the self-care that means beauty and fashion. It is amazing the amount of relevant people that could muster thanks to its digital influence and their push in staff.

Eva Longoria also has left us boquiabiertas with his gifts for the handling of the video, in addition to its natural form when dealing with a subject that until this confinement was almost taboo: the gray. The actress of ‘desperate housewives’ was able to orchestrate an ad for L’oréal, the signature of which is the image, with only the help of his mobile phone and at home. It is a spot of a minute and a half that will come in a shorter version to the television. Your experience with gray hair comes from million women from all over the world. “For a while I thought: ‘Come on gray, we’re going to see us. I can with this.’ But no, I’m not ready for so much hair cano”, explains in his video, in which ends up to apply a spray to conceal them instantly. Script, direction, recording, light, sound, acting and editing, all for itself.

However, the mutation most viral we’ve seen on the planet celebrity has been Adele, who was photographed wearing her new silhouette. Today we know that this transformation has been a long process that has had a central role in the training (your ‘personal trainer’ has told on Instagram how it helped her to not to leave their one-hour sessions three times a week) and a diet that is very specific. This is the Sirtfooddesigned by two nutritionists to one of the gyms most exclusive of London (to which they are Madonna or Daniel Craig). The weight-loss plan costs about 2,000 euros a week and also has done Pippa Middleton. Restricts the daily calorie intake up to 1,000 in the first week, he comes in the area of diets dangerous. Careful with it. To follow in the footsteps of Adele, go to your own nutritionist.