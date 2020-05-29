Michelle Obama, Gaga and J. Lo to the tour, Oprah’s on welfare

Oprah Winfrey is going on tour and takes you to a list of celebrities that include former first lady Michelle Obama and the Grammy and the Oscar Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that the tour of Winfrey on welfare with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus”, will also feature Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson among her special guests.

During their tour of nine cities, Winfrey will have conversations with the stars, beginning by Gaga on January 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You will pass by St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and The Angels (Lopez), before finishing on march 7 in Denver with her good friend Gayle King.

In addition to the interviews with the famous, each day activities will include discussions with Winfrey on her own path to wellness, exercise with the choreographer Julianne Hough, talks from inspiring keynote speakers, a feast for dancing and a lunch designed by WW, among others.

