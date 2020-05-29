Master of the evil” ” queen, without brightness in the theaters of USA

Los Angeles (US), 21 oct (EFE).- “Maleficent: Mistress of evil”, the sequel of “Maleficent” (2014), ruled in U.s. theaters this weekend, but earned a revenue below the expectations of the experts.

According to data published today by the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, the film from Disney, starring Angelina Jolie as the star entered, on its first weekend on the big screen, $ 36 million (32.3 million euros) in the section “home”, a category in which to group the income in the united states and Canada.

With the direction of Joachim Rønning (“Pirates of the Caribbean 2017) and with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer completing the trio of female protagonist, “Maleficent: Mistress of evil” recounts the clash between queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer) and Maleficent (Jolie) as a result of the marriage between the princess Aurora (Fanning) and prince Phillip (Harris, Dickinson).









The silver medal went to “Joker”, who was dismissed from the leadership after two consecutive weekends and raked in $ 29.2 million dollars (26.2 million euros)

Driven by the enormous work of Joaquin Phoenix, that sounds like a favorite for the Oscar for best actor, but also by dragging a notable and controversial for the criticisms that accuse her of encouraging violence, “Joker” delves into the origins of the great enemy of Batman in a movie directed by Todd Phillips (the trilogy of “The Hangover”).

The third place went to “Zombieland: Kills and finishes off”, a continuation of the absurd and apocalyptic comedy “Zombieland” (2009) that exceeded the expectations of analysts and scored 26.7 million us dollars (23.9 million euros) in its landing in theaters.

With Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch as reinforcements for a great deal, “Zombieland: Kills and finishes off” presented to the Wichita (Emma Stone) and Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) living in couple, together with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have developed a particularly close relationship almost of father and daughter.

The animated film “The Addams family” occupied the fourth position with $ 16 million (14.3 million euros).

The sinister but very funny Addams family returned to the big screen with this animated film from directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan that he has enjoyed, for his voice overs in the original version, with the voices of Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz and Oscar Isaac.









Finally, “Geminis” for director Ang Lee and Will Smith at the front of the cast, got 8.5 million dollars (7.6 million euros).

Smith gets under the skin of Henry Brogen, a hit man who sees thwarted in their plans of retirement by the emergence of a clone of himself, but younger, who is chasing him to kill him.

The great lure of “Geminis” is that Smith gives life to both Henry, who has almost your same age, as the young Junior, as their interpretation was recorded by the team of special effects and then create a new character with the amazing appearance of the artist when he was a twentysomething. EFE

