Lily Collins left impressed Zac Efron in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The talent of Lily Collins left with the mouth open to Zac Efron…

Lily and Zac are the new romantic partner for the movie “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile“the tape that portrayed the life of serial killer Ted Bundy, and that is played by the handsome actor.

During an interview with E! News, in its passage through the Sundance Film Festival, Zac told how impressed I was to see Lily on the set:

“I remember a few days into the shoot, simply came to work to see it in the set because Lily was having scenes with Haley Joel Osment, and I was watching his performance and I was impressed. She brought them, and this was, like, the fourth or fifth day of filming. I was like, I really need to intensify my game. Lily what is killing”.

Lily is super happy that they have finally agreed on a movie, as they have been friends for a long time: “I used to do reports for Nickelodeon, so literally I interviewed him at an event orange carpet for years. We have been friends since then, so eventually, we got to work together“.

We are sure that both will be amazing in the movie, did you see the first trailer?, did you like to see Zac as a ruthless serial killer?

