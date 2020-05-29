Kris Jenner, at 65 still have an intense sex life

As many of you know Kris Jenner has maintained a romantic relationship with the employer Corey Gamble since 2014 and although very little is known of it, Kris decided to speak out and disclose details of the sex life that lives with his young boyfriend, who takes him to 26 years of age.

The matriarch of the Kardashian revealed in a recent interview with her friend Faye Resnick, how it has overcome the obstacles of the age difference between she and Corey.

Taking away all a big surprise, as the mom of Kim revealed that there is among them a chemical sexual very intense.

“I don’t know what happens to me, but I think that is not normal because whenever I want to, I understand…,” revealed Kris.

Kris said that everything is the fault of your boyfriend, it is so sexy “as a song by musician Luther Vandross”.

In addition to this, he said that he feels very lucky to be still be active, because it has to seize the moment.

“Sex at my age is a precious thing and my girls don’t understand how lucky I am to continue feeling well. I have to seize the moment.”

It should be noted that although Kris Jenner has managed an entire empire in the world of entertainment to show the private lives of their daughters in reality show of the family ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, for several years he has been very careful in its relationship with Corey Gamble.