Julia Roberts wears a full face mask with the face of Barack Obama

Only Julia Roberts I could make a mask and a manifesto of style that is closer to the political. Yes, the celebrity has taken to the streets in times of quarantine to buy food, but not without adequate protection. This has included a mask for the face that includes a image of Barack Obama.

There are people who assert that she has made a political manifesto with this item. There is nothing new to say that Obama some years ago that is not in power, but that does not prevent that it continues being a public figure of great relevance to the society.

Julia Roberts: What I wanted to say to the world while wearing a mask of Barack Obama?

Julia Robertsthe protagonist of films from Amazon Prime and Netflix, is so controversial as some of the characters that has been interpreted: unclear, not malinterpretemos that. With this we mean that it is impossible not to connect those roles in which he plays a strong woman with opinions of her own to figure that she is off the set. With this detail, it shows your total support to Barack Obama, who has probably been one of the leaders and most beloved global level.

She has always shown to be in favor of such an administration in the united States, so much so that some months ago, she visited a province in Vietnam, along with the wife of Barack Obama: Michelle Obama and Jenna Bush Jagger, daughter of the former president of the united States, George W. Bush.

Julia Roberts confirms that a image is worth a thousand words

The ropa and accessories give you the power of say it all without uttering a single wordthis is reiterated with this image Julia Roberts. It not only shows that leave you with a mask for the face is now vital, but you can say many things with her, and that includes faiths and ideologies with which you live.

Increasingly, there are more brands and companies that create masks that go beyond the protection of the face. With the current health crisis, the facial mask has become a necessity that goes far beyond the outfit, becoming in a measure to flatten the curve of infections to Covid-19. Of course, this it has become a form of expression even the main character of Erin Brokovich has taken.

The actress of Pretty Woman it has taken seriously the measures imposed at the global level, in addition to which has sought to foster care in the people through its account of Instagram, where we can see the initiatives that it supports, as well as the best ways to avoid the side effects of Covid-19, you to cause anxiety or instability.

It may be that Julia Roberts already do not go as before through the streets (like many of us), but everything seems to indicate that even on the few occasions that it does, it will do so by giving a manifesto which definitely goes far beyond style.