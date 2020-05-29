Jennifer Lopez was once a toilet seat of $ 105,000 which contained diamonds of a former

Levels for the love of the extravagance of some celebrities don’t have limits. Not only are extravagant when it comes to spending money on themselves, but many of them also love to spend thousands of dollars on expensive gifts for the people they love most in the world.

From the private jet of $ 20 million that Tom Cruise bought Katie Holmes for her wedding with the Ferrari (valued at more than $ 1.4 million) with the Travis Scott surprised Kylie Jenner after giving birth to her little daughter Stormi, it seems that there is no limit to the amount of money that celebrities are willing to spend on your loved ones.

The actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to receiving gifts, extravagant of the men in her life. His former fiance from the list At once gave him a gift with diamonds to your home.

Who is Jennifer Lopez and how much is it worth?

Lopez, fondly called J. Lo, is one of the most popular figures in the entertainment of today. He got his first big break in 1997 playing the role of the legendary singer, american, Selena Quintanilla, in the popular biographical film Selena.

The road to fame was only uphill for Lopez from there. Began to appear in the successes of great success as Anaconda (1997), The Cell (2000) and The Wedding Planner (2001). In addition to their acting skills, Lopez started to make music in the decade of 1990 also. She topped the charts with hits like If You Had My Love and Jenny From The Block.

More than 20 years later, Lopez is now nearly 50 years and is as successful and beautiful as always. Recently wowed the fans who appeared on the Show half-time of Super Bowl 2020 with its companion interpreter Latin Shakira, and stayed open-mouthed in all the world when he revealed his toned body.

It was estimated that Lopez was worth around $ 400 million beginning in 2019. Which raises the question: what do you get for the girl who already has everything?

Remembering to “Bennifer”

Lopez is newly separated from her husband of 10 years, Marc Anthony, but long before this marriage occurred, there was “Bennifer”.

“Bennifer” was the cute name that the fans gave to the partner of Lopez and actor Ben Affleck, with whom she was engaged at the beginning of the decade of 2000. Affleck and Lopez were a great feeling sensational in that moment, and the paparazzi followed them wherever they went.

Since then, both have admitted that, even though they were really in love, the publicity of their relationship pressed a lot. Ultimately, it was not intended to be so: Lopez and Affleck canceled their wedding of 400 people just a few days before it happened.

Today the two seem to be on friendly terms, but before they broke up, Affleck gave Lopez’s something definitely unusual, to say the least.

The toilet seat with diamonds

While they were still in the midst of love, Affleck apparently surprised Lopez with a toilet seat. But not just any toilet seat: this toilet seat in particular that Affleck thought that it was suitable for your beloved said it was embedded with gems like rubies, sapphires, pearls and diamonds, and was worth $ 105,000.

“Jennifer is my princess and deserves the best, even when it comes to bathrooms,” he said to a friend in that moment. Supposedly even made sure to be present at the place of the assembly and helped to design the toilet seat.

A toilet seat with studs of diamonds can seem like a gift strange for some, but Affleck clearly wanted to impress his lady at that time. One thing is for sure: the gift definitely gets a single point.