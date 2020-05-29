Instagram | Katy Perry announced that she and Orlando Bloom are parents for the first time

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first baby. Through a live video feed of Instagramthe american singer announced the news in hours has given back to the world.

The singer of ‘Roar’ had already generated intrigue after the launch of your video clip “Never Worn White” where it looks like the bloated bellybut it was in the social network confirmed that she is pregnant to the actor, who is committed since February of 2019.

“Let’s just say that it is a revelation, there is much that I will spend this summer. Not only am I going to give birth literally, ” said the artist. “I’m excited. We are excited and happy and is probably the secret to more long that I’ve had to keep,” he confessed.

This will be the first child of Katy Perry and the second of Orlando Bloom, who had to Flynn Bloom, the fruit of his marriage with Miranda Kerrthat lasted three years.

Katy Perry is one of the great pop stars of today. His successful career began to highlight with the album “One of the Boys” (2008) and his latest work to date is “Witness” (2017).

For its part, Bloom rose to fame around the world for the trilogy of “The Lord of The Rings” in which she played the elf Legolas. In his career also highlights the films of the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the historical plays “Troy” (2004) and “Kingdom of Heaven” (2005).

THE HISTORY OF LOVE

According to People magazine, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started to come out in 2016although the following year they broke their relationship and they remained separated for a few months before to be reconciled.

In 2019, after the day of St. Valentine’s day, surprised her followers on Instagram to announce that she had committed. Both artists shared in their official profiles to a photograph Katy Perry appears with a large ring covering the face and where Bloom is by his side. It was found out that both of them pretended to get married last Christmas, but the singer and the actor postponed his link.