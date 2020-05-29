‘Growing apart’: Brie Bella is concerned for the marriage with Daniel Bryan

2020-05-28 16:30:07

Brie Bella says that she and her husband Daniel Bryan are “separating”, but both are interested in working on your marriage.

Brie Bella says that she and Daniel Bryan are “growing apart.”

The feisty professional retired 36 years currently expected her second child with her husband, Daniel, whose real name is Bryan Danielson, but he has said that the very different lives they lead mean that you often feel as a “single parent” to their two … Birdie, daughter of a year, already not spend a lot of time in couple.

Speaking in a clip preview for the episode of Thursday (28.05.20) of ‘Total Fine’, Brie tells her twin sister Nikki and their mother Kathy Colace: “He and I … we don’t have a lot of time together as a couple. Sometimes we feel as single parents, when he returns to the city, I’m going. We are a bit separate, we are not growing together “.

Nikki then asks her sister if you think you are “destined to be” with the star of the WWE from 39 years, to which she admits that “I could be happier.”

She adds in the clip: “I Think that the only thing that we’ve really lost is when you spend that time together, the quiet time. I mean, I guess … I Know I could be more happy. I know I could Have a better marriage.

“It makes little comments here and there, like ‘I Used to be so simple, used to be this and that’, I sometimes wonder ‘why would you say that?’ I sometimes feel that he wishes that it were still that girl he met eight years ago “.

The couple “want to work” on their marriage and they planned a trip to Sedona, Arizona, to help them rebuild their romantic connection.

In a confessional, Brie said: “In the last eight years, Bryan and I we just wanted different things from what you both wanted together in the beginning. I think that we really need to make some compromises, and I know that if I want my marriage to work, I have to go to Sedona in an honest way. I can’t go back to Phoenix with no remorse. “

Key words: Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella

Return the feed

.