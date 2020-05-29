Forbes assures her that she is NOT a billionaire who she claimed to be

Today it came to light a controversial article on the site Forbes The united states called Inside Kylie’s Jenner web of lies and why she is no longer a billionaire (in Spanish: *’Within the web of lies Kylie Jenner and why is multi-billion dollar’).

Here it is exposed that Kylie and Kris Jenner, created a “web of lies” about the financial success of Kylie Cosmetics between 2016 to 2018. According to Forbes, the family Kardashian-Jenner provided documents that showed that the annual income of the company of Kylie in these years were between $307 million and $ 360 million per year. Now, however, the publication reveals that the actual numbers were $125 million for 2018, $177 million by 2017 and that by 2016, the same publication didn’t reveal the number because they considered that ‘it was very exaggerated’.

In this same article, Forbes revealed that Kylie Jenner does not have have the title of the woman multi-million dollar (made herself) more young man in the world because, after their past financial decisions, also ceased to be so in spite of to express to the media that yes kept those numbers in your bank account.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Xtnx4MS2ME(/embed)

Recall that last year this same business publication named Kylie Jenner the multi-billion dollar more young after selling her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, the mogul of the beauty COTY. However, in this article it is stated that it now ‘Kylie Jenner, even after winning $ 340 million (by selling their brand), after taxes on the sale, it is not multimillion-dollar“.