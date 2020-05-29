Five reasons to see ‘The last dance’ for Michael Jordan and the Bulls

‘The last dance’ or ‘The last dance’ is a documentary series that recounts the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, in which he achieved the sixth title in the NBA.

The 1997-1998 season is, perhaps, the most intense in the career of Michael Jordan. That year, the officers of the Chicago Bulls had announced that it would be the last season of Phil Jackson as the head coach of the team. And that no matter what, he wasn’t going to follow the next year.

When the players arrived to the concentration to start the tempodada, Jackson said: “get ready, this will be our last dance”. So begins ‘The last dance’a series is essential for fans of the sport, which consists of 10 chapters and that can be on ESPN and Netflix.

The last dance became the most watched documentary in the history of ESPN and the second-most watched in its opening week on Netflix. These are just five reasons to see it.

1. The beast called Michael Jordan

The fans remember the player born in North Carolina as a great figure in the NBA. But that legend is fed always the rivalry that he encountered throughout his career. In The last dance you can see some of the most important, as the one it had with Isiah Thomas, Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, John Stockton, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and even Kobe Bryant. Every time it appeared someone was trying to beat it, Michael Jordan ate into and it would show you a better version of himself. So it was throughout his career.

2. Know the 1997-1998 season

Scottie Pippen began the year injured and angry with the franchise, because not received an increase in salary, despite being one of the players leading the league. Denis Rodman starred in a number of events throughout the year and even came out of the concentration of the Bulls to go play in the casinos of Las Vegas. The 1997-1998 season keeps several secrets and many of them are counted in The last dance.

3. The importance of other characters

The main protagonist of the series is Michael Jordan. But many characters are very important to understand someone as complex as ‘Your majesty’. Over the 10 episodes you can see great former players of the Chicago Bulls as Pippen, Rodman, Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, John Paxson, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc. But also there are other characters that will bring your important word to the series: Phil Jackson, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Carmen Electra, Patrick Ewing, Justin Timberlake and more.

4. The legacy of Jordan in the sport

This documentary series tells the story of the six-ring of champion that got Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls and the road they had to travel to reach to become the best NBA player of all time. In each chapter, Jordan shows his quality, his technique, his sacrifice, his ability to react in difficult moments. For many, ‘Air Jordan’ is the best athlete of the history.

5. NBA inside

In general, the tv shows very little of what happens behind the scenes in the practice of any sport. The last dance account with previously unpublished pictures of the 1997-1998 season and goes into the dressing room of the Chicago Bulls, aims to Jordan until the last corner and that allows the viewer to enjoy a unique look of NBA inside.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQjYmZgB3QQ(/embed)

You may also be interested in: