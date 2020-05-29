Ensure that Katie Holmes she asked for money to Tom Cruise: “Est in the ruin”

The healthcare crisis has affected not only the ordinary citizen, but also to the celebrities of Hollywood, who have had to paralyze its work projects because of the same.

Among them is Tom Cruise, who abruptly halted the recordings of the film Mission Impossible 7, which was underway in Venice at the beginning of the pandemic.

Related News

However, it is no secret the well-to-do position of the american actor, not even to his ex-wife Katie Holmes, who supposedly will come to l to ask for monetary assistance.

As the dej to know the magazine InTouch, in which indicates that the fact of asking money to his former partner has been treated of something humiliating for the artist of 41 years.

In the same publication indicates that the brunette will be going through a bad time in topics of liquidity, which the source catalog as a financial ruin.

Katie was proud of to get away from Tom without to ensure a financial agreement is considerable. But in hindsight, that may have been a big mistake.

This should be at the few projects you have worked on recently, and also that after his divorce from Cruise, the star of Dawsons Creek receive only about $ 400.000 dollars a year, for Suri, the daughter of both.