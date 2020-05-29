Endgame’ to the dog of Stan Lee

The Movie Universe of Marvel is, in addition to entertainment, very grateful, a salad of references more or less hidden and easy to discover, and interpret. There are critics who complain that going to the movies now is like planting in a religious temple having learned the book corresponding, being the day of all of the above has happened in a saga superheróica as this; which is no more, grunting because they have to do their job. However, you have to be a geek to what Kevin Present to be able to detect a certain easter egg in Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019).

The inquiries after the return of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) of the Kingdom of the Quantum on the snap of Thanos give us a easter egg on the dog of Stan Lee

Because a certain degree of frikismo includes knowing the personal data of the authors of the cultural works that they love one another; for example, the comics writer, new york Stan Lee. But the heart of the matter: in the first scene poscréditos of Ant-Man and the Wasp (Peyton Reed, 2018), the Scott Lang Paul Rudd (Friends) it is trapped in the Realm of the Quantum because Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and her daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) go away because of the terrible snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin), and can not use the controls to get him out of there.

Under the name of Scott Lang in the memorial to the missing by the snap of Thanos is the Charlotte Reads, the dog of Stan ditto, who disappeared a few days in 2018

When you return to this world thanks to a rodent that makes up the quantum tunnel in Avengers: Endgame hovering over the buttons, five years have passed; and on hearing of the tragedy unleashed by the Titan Crazy, run to the monument in memory of the disappeared to seek, among others, the name of his daughter Cassie (Emma Fuhrmann), but the one that you discover is yours. And below the same there is another one: Charlotte Lee, which coincides with that of the minipomerania Stan idem, lost in march 2018 and returned a few days later, during the Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, was filled with posters about the dog disappeared without any click.