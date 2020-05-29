Don Psylocke and Black Widow together! Confirm new project of Scarlett Johansson

The avenger most skilled will join forces with the powerful mutant with an evil that threatens the world as never other had done: the Covid-19, reason by which it has been announced that the actresses that embody these superheroínas Marvel, Olivia Munn and Scarlett Johansson will be in ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’.

In recent months, the world’s human population has had to stay in quarantine, due to the pandemic of the coronavirus that has infected more than 5 million people and have died around 358 thousand. While this number is alarming, it has not gone up, thanks to the union of many people of different areas such as medical, business, and the army who have been supporting you in this situation.

For this reason, the website Deadline reported that three major entertainment companies, Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV will broadcast ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ a special program that will honor all those heroes who have helped the most vulnerable during this contingency health.

Sean Penn, Blake Shelton, Gary Sinise, Reba McEntire, Olivia Munn and Scarlett Johansson will be in ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ accompanied by musicians Jason Aldean, Zac Brown, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Lee Brice and Bobby Bones.

In case outside little, the list of superstars includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell and Lauren Daigl.

BREAKING: More star-studded talent join the #CMTCelebratesOurHeroes lineup. You don’t want to miss our Artists Of The Year Special THIS Wednesday, June 3 at 8/7c as we pay tribute to the most vital Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic 🌟https://t.co/A7qBX46v8y — cmt (@CMT) May 28, 2020

‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes’ will air on June 3 through Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV. This event is in addition to all the charitable activities that have been many celebrities in Hollywood, for example meetings of casts as ‘Community’ and ‘Smallville’ or live concerts to raise money to donate to organizations and food banks in the united States.