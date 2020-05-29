A pencil that can be planted after its use it is a green alternative to the ms 135 million bolgrafos that occur every day in the world

On the 8th of June we celebrate the World of Ocean. It is the opportunity to recall that the marine environment est experiencing a pollution plstica unprecedented in human history with more than 12 million tons of plastic dumped into the ocanos each year.

The situation is that crtica: if things continue this way, there will be ms plastic in the ocanos that fish and marine animals in 2050. That’s why now is the time for companies and consumers to rethink their practices of purchase and opt for the use of sustainable products and rendered in your daily life.

Sprout’s World, a startup innovating in the sector of promotional gifts (merchandising), works daily for the preservacin of the planet and actively participates in the reduction of the use of plastic thanks to its innovative products, free of plastic and 100% biodegradable.

Michael Stausholm, the founder of Sprout’s World explains, “Many companies are looking for solutions ms sustainable to offer to their employees as to their external customers, and ace is like from Sprout’s World, we have found our place in this competitive market. Between the cross-antiplstica and innovations, we are revolutionizing the industry of promotional gift offering real alternatives to the use of plastic in certain everyday objects of office life. From the first pencil plantable until the spoon 100% biodegradable”.

With this philosophy, Sprout World has sold 25 million lpices plantables until now in more than 80 passes. The mission is to fight against the plastic, and inspire people and companies to change their behavior in a way ms ecological. Step-by-step.

Sprout Pencil, the pencil of new generation

At the beginning of the year, Fast Company (magazine american business) vot to Sprout World as the second company ms innovative of Europe, pencil plantable. The instructions for use are very simple; when the pencil has fallen short, the user can plant the rear where you will find the seeds and grow a flower, an herb aromtica or a tree of fruit after a few weeks. This true innovation, revolutionizing as an everyday object of more than 400 years of history. Also encourages users to adopt gestures sustainable in your daily life, in particular by reducing the use of a bolgrafo in favor of a pencil that has a lower impact ecologically.

Sprout Spoon, revolutionizes the coffee breaks

The latest innovation of Sprout World in the fight against the excessive use of plastic in business is the spoon Spoon. 100% biodegradable, which replaces both the bag t packed most of the time with a bag of plastic as the traditional touch. This spoon two-in-one est made of natural materials that allow your composting after use. Like the pencil Sprout is possible to customize with your logo and message.

In a time in which the ecology and the approaches to eco-responsible because they are not only a trend, but a necessity for the preservacin of our blue planet, each time ms companies are changing the way you consume and choose to Sprout World for their gifts of promotion.

The products of the Danish firm have already conquered large groups of people around the world, Coca-Cola, Disney, LOral, Estee Lauder, Laurent Perrier Champagne , until Richard Branson or Michelle Obama.