Camila Mendes and Charles Melton ended… Or at least, for now

If we love the relationship of Lili Cole, which has had highs and lows this past year, the other #powercouple created thanks to the recordings of Riverdale that was well-known on the internet as Chelton or Charmilacreated by the actors Camila Mendes and Charles Melton it seems that it ended for a couple of months.

Sources close to both reveal that the performers of ‘Veronica’ and ‘Reggie’ decided to end for now because their agendas were not in his favor, and felt too overwhelmed and with great pressure on them: “Their relationship escalated very quickly and now are taking the time to focus on their work and in themselves.”

The rumors of their dating started in the summer of 2018 thanks to the fact that they were caught taking a vacation together with friends and from that moment on, the photographs of them began to circulate more frequently, so that in a matter of days they confirmed their relationship; however, within a year of this, Camilla and Charles decided to pause their romance and give yourself a little space.

However, although this is confirmed that Camila Mendes and Charles Melton endedin no time it says that it is definitive, since as it is revealed, ‘their separation was considered as a time between them.’ In addition to that they were on good terms and there is no tension, so that we do not know if during the recording of the new season of the series that brought them together, the go to re-fall in love with.