Camila Cabello confesses: “My anxiety was manifested as obsessive-compulsive disorder”

The ravages of the pandemic virus Covid-19 is leaving your step is also reached to the athletes best paid of this generation, even though their contracts millionaires seemed not to be affected, with the cancellation of several matches and the closure of the ticket offices in the stadiums the earnings this 2020 fell for the first time in four years.

According to analysts of Forbes, the 100 highest paid athletes the world had a gain in set of 3.6 billion dollars this year, 9 % below that obtained in 2019. The first time that this happens from 2016, when the boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao won 400 million for its peeling, 2015.

These losses have been positioned for the first time in the history of sport, the tennis player Roger Federer in the first place of the list of athletes of the world’s richest, with a gain of us $ 106 million this year, overtaking super stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who competed with each other for being the richest. The two players pocketed this year’s 209 million which represents for them a loss of 28 million from 2015.

Roger Federer became the ninth athlete to be in the number one position of this list thanks to the millionaires and agreements formed with brands such as Uniqlo and Mercedes-Benz that they added about 100 million to your bank account. While Christian won 45 million in sponsorships and Messi $ 32 million dollars.

NBA players do not seem to have had a loss as significant as it continue to dominate the list, but compared to the NFL who have faced health crisis as a group thanks at the beginning of the season to the end of the summer, came out better off than the basketball players. Contrary to baseball players, major league BASEBALL, as they have been the most affected, as it was in march when it was cancelled by full parties.

The mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who is in the position number 30 of the top, also would have obtained profit will be lower last year, around $ 37 million in this 2020.

