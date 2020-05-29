Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes enternecen networks with new posting. Oh Aww!

Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes are one of the couples most tender of the music industry international. Something similar to what happens in our region with Camilo and Evaluna Montaner.

However, the singer of cuban origin and her boyfriend tend to be much more reserved with their romance. They are not very fans to share their love with the rest of the world, as do other famous couples.

Anyway, never bad to upload a heartwarming picture next to that special person. So, that the singer of Señorita surprised with his latest publication.

Next to Shawn, and their two puppies, Camila she is more than happy. Even had to explain in words what that feels like, just enough to put an emoji of a heart.

The amount of likes that it got posted Hair next to Mendes was a surprise: a little over 4.5 million.

The number is logical, since the young artist and the american singer will not be looked at together in networks since mid-April, when they took part in the concert organized by Lady Gaga, One World, together at home.

As well as Camila Hairthe interpreter of Stitches, does not publish images next to it. Therefore, every time they do enternecen the networks and get this: there’s a million likes!