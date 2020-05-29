Britney Spears shares a playlist with your favorites from the Pop

Do you know what to listen to Britney Spears as you pass the quarantine in your home? The mystery is already solved because the voice of “Oops I dit it again” shared a playlist with a selection of pop songs exceptional, under the name “I Miss Y2K”.

“I can’t believe that you have spent 20 years since that came out many of these songs”said Spears to the platform by streaming that published the playlist. “For me, these songs remind me of the period of time when oops! it all started, that was a special moment for me. I hope you love as much as I do.”

With 30 songs ranging from Mariah Carey and Madonna, up Santana and Trainand, of course, a large amount of Backstreet Boys, Nsync and even BBMak, each song in the playlist, Britney Spears evokes memories of the computers of old, floppy disks and CD-Roms.

Why did you choose these topics? In own words Britney Spears: “Mariah Carey it is one of the main reasons that I started to sing… it’s just amazing. (Always Be My Baby) is one of my successes favorites of her, and “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce really makes me want to dance. Who better to make you want to dance to that Beyonce?”.

I review here the playlist of Britney to review the best of Pop in quarantine!

1.- Mariah Carey – Always Be My Baby

2.- Madonna – Music

3.- *NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me

4.- Kylie Minogue – Can t Get You Out Of My Head

5.- Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca

6.- Santana (feat. Rob Thomas) – Smooth

7.- Christina Aguilera – What a Girl Wants

8.- Enrique Iglesias – Bailamos

9.- Beyoncé – Crazy In Love (featuring Jay-z) (single Version)

10.- Jennifer Lopez – Love Don t Cost a Thing

11.- LeAnn Rimes – Can’t Fight The Moonlight (Graham Stack Radio Edit)

12.- Backstreet Boys – Shape of My Heart

13.- BBMAK – Back Here

14.- Shakira – Whenever, Wherever

15.- Train – Meet Virginia

16.- Dixie Chicks – Cowboy Take Me Away

17.- Destiny’s Child – Say My Name

18.- Usher – My Boo (featuring Alica Keys)

19.- Dido – Here With Me

20.- Janet Jackson – All For You

21.- Delta Goodrem – Lost Without You

22.- Mariah Carey – Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)

23.- Kelly Clarkson – The Trouble With Love Is

24.- Tal Bachman – She’s so High

25.- Anastacia – I m Outta Love (radio Edit)

26.- Mary J Blige – Family Affair

27.- Mandy Moore – I Wanna Be With You

28.- P!nk – There You Go

29.- TLC – No Scrubs

30.- Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way

Check out the link of the playlist here.