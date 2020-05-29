Ben Talei, former partner of Belinda, asks marriage to his new bride in front of Kris Jenner

Always elegant, regardless of the event and the climate, the women of the royalty are distinguishable by their beauty and poise in front of the cameras and magazine covers, but what is your secret to looking flawless?

We will have some of their beauty tips that have been discovered, and none of them involves buying a expensive product.

Meghan Markle

The wife of the prince Harry seeks makeup look very natural when it occurs in the events of work, she used layers very light base of makeup and wears false eyelashes to look fabulous. But to achieve that skin so fresh and well-rested as the Meghanthe actress maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Several media outlets have reported that the healthy life style of Meghan implies a strict balanced diet, with food organic, as used to recommend in his blog “The Tig” and also sessions of yoga and acupuncture.

During pregnancy, it is learned that he was a patient of the specialist in the art of china, Ross J. Barr virus, so said The Times. Some specialists in cosmetology have said that the effects of tension of the needles of acupuncture can mimic the effects of the toxin of the botox on the face.

Kate Middleton

The duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of the spirulina and trying to include every day in your daily diet, especially in the mornings when he enjoys his green smoothies full of antioxidants, including the benefits of this food are its high content of vitamin B, and minerals such as magnesium, zinc, iron, and phosphorus.

In addition, the magazine Vogue ensures that Middleton enjoy using some oils such as rosehip seed oil, renowned for its anti-aging effects and regenerators.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The experiodista is distinguished by its slender figure, which holds thanks to who follow a mediterranean diet combined with exercises like yoga, walking or running. But, like the other royals, she does not abuse the foundation and the concealer, I usually use tones that are very neutral and layered, very light, wearing a face almost flawless and very smooth, all thanks to usually use a sunscreen with a high protection against UV rays. And, in addition, usually use vegan products.

