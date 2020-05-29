All you need to know before blanquearte teeth

If you’re in search of a perfect smile, you are sure to round your mind the idea of a teeth much more white. Find a tone enamel more albo in your teeth is becoming increasingly popular and there are thousands of people who undergo these treatments, either with products that can be applied at home or by a specialist. As any procedure that alters the natural state of any part of your body, it must be done with caution and knowing both its advantages as well as care and up to side effects. What curious? Insurance that yes.

©Istock Blanquer the teeth in a procedure becoming more popular

The first thing you should know is that there are foods and drinks that play against your teeth pristine. Coffee, tea, red wine, and soy are some of them. If they are among your favorites, start to reduce their consumption to take care of your natural enamel.

Specialist visit

Before considering whitening your teeth, it is vital that you visit your trusted specialist to evaluate the health of your teeth, you indicate whether you are suitable for the treatment and will recommend the best option according to your needs, as each denture is unique. Prior to launch, it is important that your teeth are very clean. So, two months before, it is recommended to get a deep cleaning with your dentist of trust.

©Istock Before applying the treatment, it is important that you do a good cleaning

Possible discomfort

And beware! if you are pregnant, nursing, or have any disease in the gums, therefore it is not advisable for you to submit to the procedure, which tends to be abrasive and tends to produce sensitivity in the gums.

Another point to keep in mind is that not all people react the same. Some were going very well, others tend to ignite and even feel discomfort or pain because they have teeth very sensitive.

Also, we must tell you that whitening works, but it does not work miracles it will Not last forever! To prolong its effect, reduces the consumption of food and drink that will provide you the specialist –some as you mentioned– that go against the color of the enamel and don’t get too close to them up to 48 hours after blanquearte teeth.