30 songs from the 90s are hidden in an image, the new challenge that is all the rage

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


April 30, 2020 13:58

Is viralizó a visual challenge on the social networks where you have to find the titles of 30 songs from the 90s in an illustration.

Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s
Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s

In social networks, the users are fans of solving a variety of challenges visual and puzzles. This time, it viralizó a new challenge that is ideal for fans of the music: in this case, it is an illustration of where to find references to 30 songs of the 90’s.

The viral challenge that few solved: how Many errors are hiding in the image?

The challenge it was illustrated by a company of illustration and graphic design call DoodleMoose Designs. Some of the songs are hits hiphop that dominated the radios around the world. Others are classic rock, from bands such as Oasis, Guns N’ Roses, Pulp, or The And The Stone Roses. On the other hand, you can also find artists with hits pop such as Madonna, Take That and Christina Aguilera.

Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s
Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s

Then, we leave the answers to this challenge that hooked users in the network, so that you can check if sos a true fan of the music, and how much you know on the pop culture of the 90’s.

  1. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia
  2. Waterfalls – TLC
  3. Two Princes – Spin Doctors
  4. Gangsta”s Paradise – Coolio
  5. Iris – Goo Goo Dolls
  6. Around The World – Daft Punk
  7. Wonderwall – Oasis
  8. Losing My Religion – R. E. M.
  9. Vogue – Madonna
  10. Buddy Holly – Weezer
  11. Basket Case – Green Day
  12. November Rain – Guns N’ Roses
  13. Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  14. Don’t Speak – No Doubt
  15. Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera
  16. Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot
  17. Rhythm Is A Dancer – Snap
  18. Barbie Girl – Aqua
  19. Enter Sandman – Metallica
  20. Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi
  21. Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
  22. Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
  23. All The Small Things – Blink 182
  24. Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve
  25. Relight My Fire – Take That
  26. Diamonds And Pearls – Prince
  27. Disco 2000 – Pulp
  28. Why Does It Always Rain On Me? – Travis
  29. Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
  30. Killing Me Softly – The Fugees

The viral challenge that is confused in the networks: how Many tigers are there in the picture?

Listen to The 100 throughout the day click here

If you want to listen to Radio Mitre click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here