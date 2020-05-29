30 songs from the 90s are hidden in an image, the new challenge that is all the rage

April 30, 2020 13:58

Is viralizó a visual challenge on the social networks where you have to find the titles of 30 songs from the 90s in an illustration.

In social networks, the users are fans of solving a variety of challenges visual and puzzles. This time, it viralizó a new challenge that is ideal for fans of the music: in this case, it is an illustration of where to find references to 30 songs of the 90’s.

The viral challenge that few solved: how Many errors are hiding in the image?

The challenge it was illustrated by a company of illustration and graphic design call DoodleMoose Designs. Some of the songs are hits hiphop that dominated the radios around the world. Others are classic rock, from bands such as Oasis, Guns N’ Roses, Pulp, or The And The Stone Roses. On the other hand, you can also find artists with hits pop such as Madonna, Take That and Christina Aguilera.

Then, we leave the answers to this challenge that hooked users in the network, so that you can check if sos a true fan of the music, and how much you know on the pop culture of the 90’s.

Torn – Natalie Imbruglia Waterfalls – TLC Two Princes – Spin Doctors Gangsta”s Paradise – Coolio Iris – Goo Goo Dolls Around The World – Daft Punk Wonderwall – Oasis Losing My Religion – R. E. M. Vogue – Madonna Buddy Holly – Weezer Basket Case – Green Day November Rain – Guns N’ Roses Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chilli Peppers Don’t Speak – No Doubt Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot Rhythm Is A Dancer – Snap Barbie Girl – Aqua Enter Sandman – Metallica Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden Runaway Train – Soul Asylum All The Small Things – Blink 182 Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve Relight My Fire – Take That Diamonds And Pearls – Prince Disco 2000 – Pulp Why Does It Always Rain On Me? – Travis Friday I’m In Love – The Cure Killing Me Softly – The Fugees

The viral challenge that is confused in the networks: how Many tigers are there in the picture?

Listen to The 100 throughout the day click here

If you want to listen to Radio Mitre click here