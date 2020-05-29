Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3



You like it or not, reality shows have an important place in television. His great variety includes extraordinary powers such as The Amazing Race, contests of talent as American Idol or Master Chef and, yes, dramatic programs on the intimate life of celebrities as Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The excitement and the intrigue to get to know a winner, the desire to see the human talent and the drama of these reality has led many to continue to have seasons after being more than five years on the air.

We present to you the 10 reality shows longest in the history.

#1 Pops – 1989

Cops it is a reality show that gives us a glimpse into the day-to-day several police officers in different regions and departments of the US.

The first chapter was issued on march 11, 1989 and up to now, with over a thousand episodes to air, is crowned as the reality show that more time has been in the air.

#2 The Real World – 1992

The Real World introduced to the world of television, the fascinating idea of bringing together a group of guys strangers and make them live together for a while.

The first season took place in New York and was recorded in 1992. From this year until 2016, MTV was tasked to transmit the 32 seasons.

Today, Facebook Watch is the responsible of transmitting the new seasons of this reality. The last one was The Real World: Atlanta and the first chapter came out on June 13, 2019.

#3 The Challenge – 1998

MTV exploded in the cast of several of their reality shows like The Real World and Road Rules to create The Challenge: a program of competition where the contestant will be facing each other in different challenges to win a cash grand prize.

Over the years, MTV has added more contestants from different reality shows like Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore.

The season most recent and premiered on April 1, 2020 and carries the name The Challenge: Total Madness.

#4 Survivor – 2000

There is No doubt that Survivor crown as reality tv’s most successful and famous of adventure and survival.

Since 31 may 2000, Jeff Probst has been with us in the exciting journey of this group of strangers that in addition to having to survive in a remote place, face different challenges to get immunity, to continue in the competition and, finally, to be able to earn a million dollars.

Survivor: Winners at Warseason 40 of the show, it premiered on 12 February 2020, and finished airing on may 13, 2020. This is the twentieth anniversary of Survivorthe winner, Tony Vlachos, took $ 2 million home.

Up to the time you have planned to the seasons 41 and 42. Do not, however, been postponed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

#5 Big Brother – 2000

How about confining a group of strangers in a house and burn them 24/7? Under this captivating (and a little creppy) idea, Big Brother it was created for.

Today, more than 20 years after its premiere, Big Brother is one of the most successful franchise of the television. Account with 448 seasons in more than 54 countries and regions where they have purchased the franchise.

The USA is the country that more time has remained air this reality show, its first episode aired on July 5, 2000. In September 2020, it’s expected to premiere the season 22.

#6 The Amazing Race – 2001

The Amazing Race took the competition to the international level thanks to eleven couples face off in a series of challenges around the world, all with the purpose of staying in the competition and win a million dollars.

The first chapter of this exciting reality was issued on 5 September 2001 and since then has accumulated more than 30 seasons.

#7 The Bachelor – 2002

The Bachelor re-gave the power to receive a rose. This reality show has exploited the idea of the single most sought-after looking for love among 25 beautiful women.

Since it debuted on television on march 25, 2002, the successful program has been presented by Chris Harrison. In addition, he has been the creator of other reality shows like The Bachelorette.

The most recent season was the 24 and was aired from January 6 to march 10, 2020.

#8 American Idol – 2002

American Idol it is without a doubt the king of the reality shows of musical talent. The program premiered on 11 June 2002 and since then has invited us to the exciting search for the next artist that we captivate you with his voice.

After you have as judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell in the first eight seasons; and Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in the following three, American Idol it was cancelled in 2016.

However, two years later, he returned with a new panel of judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

During all these years American Idol has given us several of the most successful entertainers of the decade as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert and Jordin Sparks.

#9 America’s Next Top Model – 2003

In 2003, Tyra Banks had the idea to create an exciting competition of glamour, high fashion and modeling where to come out winning the next it girl from the runways of the US.

Tyra has been the host of 23 of the 24 cycles of America’s Next Top Model.

The reality show has been so successful that there is already a franchise NextTop Model, which has had editions in more than 150 countries, such as Australia, Italy, Portugal, Mexico, etc

#10 Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Despite the fact that there is other reality that were released before Keeping up with the Kardashians, as Project Runway (2004), Dancing With the Stars (2005), America’s Got Talent (2006), and more, we couldn’t do this TOP10 without mentioning the most famous family of television: the Kardashians.

No one imagined, very probably neither of them, that Keeping Up With the Kardashians it would become the phenomenon that it is now.

The reality show debuted on October 14, 2007 and since that time has given us an insider’s look at the life of one of the families most talked about in Hollywood.

The resounding success of the reality show has not only launched to stardom to all its members, but has also created a number of spin-off-which also have captivated the audience as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie and Flip It Like Disick.

