What is 63 years old? Kris Jenner surprised to look younger than ever

Instead of growing older… it rejuvenates! That is the case Kris Jenner, who paralyzed the networks when you publish a picture in which not only highlighted her beauty, but also its appearance of the most radiant as well as youthful-looking, appearing to be younger than has.

What the peculiar image of everyone talking about? One that shared in your account of Instagram which boasts a skin smooth and free of imperfections, gaze bright as well as hands without wrinkles. Yes… the funny thing was the sign that the socialite made with your left hand with that reflected his feeling in regard to the passage of time -and all that entails-. “I tell *d*t* to the hands that look old!”, said the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.



In a matter of minutes, the photo caused a furor in the networks, receiving more than 637 thousand ‘I like’ as well as all kinds of comments applauding not only the good-looking socialite, but the way you so irreverent as well as fun to see the life. “Yes! My god, my love for you grows every day”, he said his daughter Khloé Kardashian while Kourtney Kardashian put the word “Boss.”

But… what is the secret of the famous to wear a look-and especially hands – so young and without stain? After many questions, Kris confessed that he uses a cream with retinol and hyaluronic acid, components in addition to smooth lines, wrinkles and blemishes, and hydrate and give radiance to the skin, as you have found a number of studies. However, the only caution to take with the first is that you must use in the evening, as this could have counter-productive effects with sun exposure.

There is No doubt that Kris is at its best! Or do you do you think?



