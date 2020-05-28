Westworld: season 3 already has a release date and new trailer

HBO



The new advance of the third season of Westworld –launched Sunday, January 12– not shown new images of the series, but it is important for two reasons: it reveals the date for the premiere on HBO (march 15), and offers a timeline of the historic events that led to the story that has the show.

The teaser confirms that Westworld it is developed in the year 2058. The press release from HBO states that the central theme of the new episodes is “an odyssey dark, about the rise of machine consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth”.

The series featured Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris and Aaron Paul (The Road: A Breaking Bad Movie) in a new character.

The third season of Westworld premieres march 15, 2020 on HBO.

