Up to what year they studied the Kardashian-Jenner?

The family Kardashian has positioned itself as one of the most powerful, popular and wealthy in the world of the show; it was in 2007 when his reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ boosted his reputation and led to its current empire, but, did you know that not all the members of the clan ended their studies?

Up to what year he studied the millionaire clan?

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

When it premiered the first season of KUWTK, Kylie and Kendall were only 10 and 11 years of age, respectively. The long days of recording of the program prevented the mogul of make-up and the model had a normal routine, so that Kris Jenner finally decided to take them out of the school so that their school schedules do not interfere with their future professional careers.

“They were not going too well in school because they were missing constantly to class because of the hours closed from eight to four, which conflicted with their emerging professional careers. Nor could they unleash all their creativity on the school environment, which only managed to have less interest in their education.” explained to Kris Jenner.



Kylie and Kendall have always had a promising future, so that the fact of not finishing their studies, did not interfere with their plans; currently the youngest of the Kardashian is regarded as the “multi-million dollar youngest made herself” thanks to the empire that it has built with its beauty marks ‘KylieSkin’ and ‘Kylie Cosmetics’, while Kendall has managed to be paraded on the catwalks of the most prestigious brands in the world and to position itself as one of the models better paid at the international level.

Kim Kardashian

The socialite and businesswoman of 39 years of age he attended the high school of MaryMount, but subsequently abandoned and not continued with their university studies. However, this is currently one of the entrepreneurs most coveted and popular, as it has launched a variety of fragrances, clothing and accessories through its brands KKW Beauty and Skims.

It is speculated that his fortune and that of her husband, Kanye West, more than one billion of dollars.

Khloé Kardashian

As Kim, Khloe was a high school student from MaryMount, but he abandoned his studies to be educated at home. Subsequently he engaged completely in the business world along with her sisters, with whom he founded a boutique called ‘D-A-S-H’ that closed time after. In 2009, he launched his product ‘Idol White’, a pen-teeth whitener and a year later, his line of skin care called ‘Perfect Skin’ became very popular.

The entrepreneur has also launched fragrances and lines of makeup, but was not able to succeed in the same way in the world of beauty as did her younger sister, Kylie.

Kourtney Kardashian

Unlike her sisters, Kourtney yes he finished his studies in the catholic high school MaryMount and when he graduated, he attended the Southern Methodist University during two years. After he moved to Tucson, Arizona, and continued his career at the University of Arizona, where he earned a degree in Theater Arts with a specialization in Spanish language.

Kris Jenner

For the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, the studies were never a priority, because after attending the high school Clairemont in San Diego, he decided to abandon his academic training at the age of 17 to marry Robert Kardashian.

