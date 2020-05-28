Trump could have voted in person in Florida this year, but decided not to do it

Why Trump is against the vote-by-mail? 1:37

(CNN) — When the president, Donald Trump came to your golf course of West Palm Beach, Florida, on the morning of 7 march, his caravan went along to a library where the local officials were preparing for the first day of in person early voting in the presidential primary in Florida.

Trump did not stop at this site or any of the other 15 locations of early voting in Palm Beach county that were available that day. When the library opened for voting at 10 in the morning, Trump had already reached its golf course, whose main entrance is on the other side of Summit Boulevard from the library. When he left the field after hours, nor stopped to vote.

Trump would go through the library four times that weekend without going to vote. In change, voted by mail, the same option that has begun to criticize while the governors are looking to expand the vote remote in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The president has demonized the practice as rife with fraud and an attempt to influence the election towards the democrats, claims that in reality are without foundation. On Tuesday criticised efforts in California to expand the vote-by-mail as a “system rigged”.

“We’re not going to destroy this country by allowing things happen as well. We are not destroying our country,” he said.

At the same time, he has recognized that there are some cases acceptable vote-by-mail, like yours.

“To be absent it is well: you are sick. You’re far away. As an example, I will have an absence, because I’m voting in Florida and I am the chairman. I live in that beautiful house there that is painted white,” he said from the Rose Garden on Tuesday.

During the past month, Trump and his advisors have explained to you repeatedly for your absentee ballot as needed because I was busy playing its role out-of-state.

“Do you know why I voted? Because I was in the White House and not be able to go to Florida to vote,” said Trump in April.

“If you are the president of the united States and vote in Florida and you can’t be there, you should be able to send a ballot”, said last week at a factory in Michigan.

“If someone has to send it by mail because sick or, by the way, because he lives in the White House and have that vote in Florida and will not be in Florida, if there is a reason for this, is well,” he said at the White House South Lawn last week.

Earlier this month, and his spokesman reiterated that the president’s decision to issue a vote-by-mail was based on your inability to vote in Florida.

“The president is, after all, the president, which means that is here in Washington; can not refuse to vote in Florida, their home state,” said press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Then, for him, that is why I had to do a ballot-by-mail. But he supports the vote by mail for a reason, when you have a reason why you can’t be present.”

But for Trump, there were options to vote in person. I was a few meters away from a polling place during his final visit to Mar-a-Lago before the pandemic ended the travel in mid-march.

Trump went on the 7, 8 and part of 9 of march in Palm Beach and visited his golf club three times during the weekend. Trump and his wife, the first lady Melania Trump, changed his legal residence from New York to Palm Beach last fall.

The early voting in the county began on the 7th of march and lasted until the 15th of march, confirmed on Wednesday the Supervisor of Elections of Palm Beach County to CNN. The polls were open from 10 to.m. to 6 p. m.

The list of 15 locations of early voting included the Main Library of the County of Palm Beach on Summit Boulevard in front of the club Trump. It also included seven other sites within 24 miles of Ocean-to-Lake, including libraries in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth and a community center in Boynton Beach.

Trump did not visit any of them this weekend. In contrast, the 9 of march, Trump requested your ballot by mail, according to the web site of the Supervisor of Elections of Palm Beach County. It was received for processing on the 16th of march.

The White House declined to comment on the decision to Trump to refrain from early voting in Florida.

In the past, presidents used a combination of voting in person and absent while they were in office. President Barack Obama, who attempted to use his appearances at the polling places to inspire americans to vote, voted early in Chicago during the presidential elections of 2012 and 2016. Voted absent in other instances. His wife, Michelle Obama, is leading an effort this year to expand the vote-by-mail and early.

Trump has spent the last month criticizing the attempts to extend the voting by mail during the coronavirus, claiming without evidence that could lead to a fraud. Many governors have said that vote remotely is necessary in the midst of a pandemic, but Trump and his advisors insist that it is too soon to know if the vote in person will be restricted in November.

Earlier this month, CNN reported that Trump was becoming increasingly involved in the legal battles that were developing across the country on the issue of vote-by-mail, urging his political advisers to adopt an aggressive posture to counter the claims democrats on the issue.

Experts say there is no evidence that the vote-by-mail benefit more to a party than to the other. And while Trump has claimed that the vote-by-mail will result in a massive fraud, experts say that the fraud involving voting by mail is rare. The majority of americans are in favor of changing the election laws to allow everyone to vote by mail, according to a survey of April NBC / Wall Street Journal, but the republicans are much less likely to agree than democrats.

Wednesday, McEnany responded to a report in the Tampa Bay Times that she had voted regularly in the absence in Florida, a revelation that came after his ardent defense of the president’s stance on the matter.

“The vote in the absence of the word ” absent for a reason. It means that you are absent from the jurisdiction or otherwise unable to vote in person”, said in a statement. “The president Trump is against the plan to a democrat to politicize the coronavirus and expand the landslide vote by mail without a reason, which has a high propensity to electoral fraud. This is a distinction simply that the media did not fail to understand”.

In the statement, McEnany not described with precision the voting system in Florida. According to the Division of Elections of Florida, people can vote by mail without providing an excuse, a more comprehensive definition “vote in absence”.

“Vote-by-mail refers to voting a ballot received by mail or collected by or for a voter, instead of going to the polls to vote during the period of early voting or on election day. Except on the day of the election, you do not need an excuse to vote an absentee ballot by mail”, says the Division of Elections on its web site.

Jim Acosta and Abby Phillip contributed to this report.