Travis Scott had a famous girlfriend before going out with Kylie Jenner

The artist was furious when it was leaked the news.

A couple of years ago, Travis Scott maintained a spirited but very short relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he became the father of the little Stormi Webster.

And although the courtship has culminated abruptly, the truth is that every time there are more rumors in that it ensures that the american musician and the model decided to give it a try.

But what few people know is that the artist he was linked romantically with another important personality before forming a small family next to the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner.

It turns out that, long before falling in love with the entrepreneur and design to Stormi, he maintained a romance very discreet with the singer born in Barbados, Rihanna.

According to journalist Lawrence Schlossman in the podcast, “Throwing Fits”, he was commissioned to reveal the love affair between the musical producer and the interpreter of “Diamonds”, a couple of years ago, and Scott was not very happy to say the least.

“Say the news about him and Rihanna, who have told me not to do. Apparently, what the editor of Complex, Joe The Puma, I said, was that it damaged the relationship of Complex with Travis. This was in 2015-2016”.

In the article that Schlossman wrote in that time, he gave details of his conversation with the genius behind “Astroworld”especially about how he felt he about the fame and the rumours that surrounded him.

The journalist also talked about how Travis Scott not only told him that “RiRi” was his “muse”, but that it was labeled “inspirational” and “creative”, and explicitly requested him to keep such statements private.

Most of…