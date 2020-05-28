This spring, the boxes vichy take over the flowers

For decades, the flowers have been stamped spring by excellence, but this season the models, celebrities and experts in fashion are clear: the print floral there will be the main protagonist of the looks of half-time, but the boxes vichy will take up the slack. Inspired by the French countryside, the aesthetic candy and the sweet touch dye all kinds of clothing: from dresses to bermuda, passing by add-ons. The multitude of options to combine it are one of its main advantages, because you can wear in key total look or carry it in one piece and conjuntarlo with basic. And, although the binomial white and black it’s the version seen on the runway, the warm colors open hole in this pattern that Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot were commissioned to popularize it back in the 60s.







If there is a scenario that inspire and dictate the trends that will prevail during the next few months, that is the street style of the Fashion Weeks more influential, and New York had as one of its great players to this print. A clear evidence of this is look that he chose the actress Zoey Deutch to attend an event in the Big Apple. A styling spring-like where the pants of straight cut and high waist of boxes vichy red lived together in harmony with the stripes. Who said that these two prints could not shine together? The californian showed us that, although he risked with this bet, the result could not be more flattering.







As if a runway model is concerned, Zendaya appeared in a party of Fendi with a look that left no one indifferent. And is that, although his style is characterized by the minimalism and elegance, lately we see risk and to dare with the latest trends and eye-catching. On this occasion, the boxes vichy brown tones are carried throughout the prominence. A short with a sporty looka shirt fluida fleece jacket and a boots XL black -with a dramatic ‘effect legs infinite’- were the garments chosen by the u.s. to attend this appointment with the fashion. Choose hues earthy were his great success, since it combined perfectly with her skin color and hair.







That the total look it is one of the trends that the stronger will this season is a fact, so that their fusion with the boxes vichy will lead to one of the combinations most sought-after of spring. The actress Halston Sage it was one of the first in the betting for this during the parade of Michael Kors, an appointment to the chose few bermuda -that was fitted with a belt producing the ‘effect of a wasp waist’-, a blazer oversized and a top short, a combination of red and white that has already been seen in luxury firms, as in Miu Miuor in its more affordable version, as in Zara.