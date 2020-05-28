The story behind the documentary of Michelle Obama – People – Culture

The description that makes the Netflix of the documentary is : “ ‘My story’ is an intimate portrait of Michelle Obama in a time of profound changes, both in your personal sphere as in the country to which she and her husband served for eight crucial years in the White House. In an exercise a little unusual, the film allows viewers a peek behind the cameras during his tour of 34 cities. In this documentary it is clear the strength of the community to overcome their divisions and the sense of connection that emerges when we share our own stories in an open and sincere”. But who better to explain how they came by this story that those who accompanied Michelle as if it were its shadow.

After leaving the White House, Michelle traveled to several world capitals to present their memories; after which it was always Nadia Hallgren, that just premiered a documentary about how the former first lady came to fill stadiums “as if it were a rock star”.

“They explained to Me that he would follow Michelle on a tour of presentation of her book and I thought ‘oh, well, well’, but I warned that it would be a ‘tour’ that had never been done before”, explained Hallgren in an interview with ‘Efe’, one of the few granted on this project, launched by surprise, in which he worked for two years in secret.

‘Becoming’ is the title of the book in which Michelle tells her personal story and also the film from Netflix for that its director is mixed with secret service agents with the objective of staying close to the Obama family in their first months outside of the presidential residence. “It was a special opportunity, no one had had the opportunity to have this intimacy. There were times when I rode in your car, where you may only travel agents of the secret service, to talk with Michelle (…).

I was also with his family in private moments,” recalled Hallgren.

But what most impressed the director was to see how stadiums integers hung the poster to complete with more than 17,000 attendees interested, simply, in listening to the former first lady. “It had a special energy,” describes the filmmaker about the inaugural event in the hometown of Michelle, Chicago.

When Michelle published her memoir, the publisher has prepared a road show across 10 cities. The initial approach consisted of intimate conversations moderated by personalities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, and Oprah Winfrey, but the demand is overflowed and had to expand the seating and add a dozen more locations, even outside the united States.

During the tour, Michelle traveled sometimes alone, others accompanied by his mother and brother, or Barack Obama and their daughters, but Hallgren became his shadow to document and deeply understand the personal story of a woman who made history by sitting in the circles most powerful in the world, from the south side of Chicago. And even so… “She let me make the film I wanted to do,” said the director.

A humble origin

At the beginning of the film, Michelle condenses his life history with an emphatic phrase: “I’m from South Side (South Side) of Chicago. That tells you all you need to know about me.” These sources, in a neighborhood where resides a large number of african-american families of the working class, are very present in the life of Michelle Robinson Obama, is a lawyer by profession, who became the first african-american woman to occupy the White House.

As she remembers, her journey was not easy and had to face criticism in which some said that he had goals “very high” and unrealistic for your condition. “What makes Michelle is to be a living example of what happens when you ignore those voices and follow your dream. After meeting her I realised that it is a very brave woman,” says Hallgren.

When Michelle entered the university, the mother of one of his companions of residence asked to change their room to his daughter because he did not want a companion black, remember the tape. “She wanted people to know the most difficult things of her life,” stressed its director. From that episode, the protagonist, then a law student, was more aware of their identity. Therefore, after each major event, Michelle decided to meet with small groups of students, mostly women, to hear their concerns and share their experiences in the conversations that the camera Hallgren captured.

According to the filmmaker, “the young women connected with the former first lady,” and ventured to tell her of concerns as personal as their family problems or the fear of “being invisible” in american societyas diverse as segregated.

“I was also recording to the house where he grew up. It is virtually intact, in your room is still your wrist, ” says Hallgren–. (…) Visit your neighborhood makes one imagine the experiences that he lived, also, Barack Obama –then a fellow of Michelle– she lived there with her when they were a couple.”

