‘The Politician’ on Netflix, the new series that promises to cover the emptiness of House of Cards (with Gwyneth Paltrow and a lot of black humor)

Are you familiar with the name Ryan Murphy? If you do not locate yourself immediately, it does not matter, but surely some of the series that you have created you have hooked. His name is behind such hits as Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story and Pose. If we were to appoint a Midas of television contemporary, without a doubt, it would be him. Netflix has signed for the coveted showrunner to develop various joint projects. The first of these has been The Politician, a new show court-political black humor that, as Murphy has described this in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, it is a version of the films satirical of the years 70 as The Candidate and Shampoo but adapted to this with twisties of the was Trump.

The series, written by the own Murphy along with Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk, it is designed to last, in the beginning, five seasons in the that follow the path of the main character of The Politician to achieve his greatest aspiration: becoming the president of the united States.

Here all you have to know about this new series that might cover the vacuum left by House of Cards:

What is ‘The Politician’?

Its creator, Ryan Murphy, has described the plot of the series in a simple sentence: “They are people of power behaving badly”. A premise that resonates well in the united States today with the family Trump in the White House, and with recent scandals such as the celebrities that have been embroiled in serious legal problems by having paid to ensure a quota of their children in the best universities in the country.

In The Politician we will follow the steps of Payton Hobart, a member of a powerful family of Santa Barbara, California, who since a child has had just one aspiration, that of becoming the president of the united States. For this you must begin your political career to face his school friends in an environment full of privilege and a lot of competition.

When did it premiere in the series?

The first season of The Politicianthat has everything to become the next success of Netflix, will be released the day Friday, September 27th, when will be available to all chapters, so that you see by marking them on your calendar to spend that weekend.

Who star in ‘The Politician’?

If the argument of the series you caught it, your cast will get hooked because this series brings a comeback significant, two of the actresses young more interesting now, a Broadway star and the living legend that is Jessica Lange.

Brad Falchuk, one of the creators of the series, is the husband of Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote the role of the mother of Payton, especially to her, and she was skilled enough to convince her to combine her role of CEO of your portal wellness, Goop, with the recordings of the show.

Gwyneth Paltrow together with her husband, Brad Falchuk, creator of The Politician. © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The role of Payton Hobart has been to Ben Platt. What have you seen in movies such as Pitch Perfect and if you like Broadway you’ll know that is one of the stars currently on the theatrical circuit thanks to her role in the musical, Dear Evan Hansen, for which he received a Tony Award.

Ben Platt plays the ambitious Payton Hobart in The Politician. © Bruce Glikas

Platt shares cast with Zoey Deutch, actress on the rise who has starred in films such as Vampire Academy (2014) and Before I Fall (2017).

Zoey Deutch of The Politician. © Anna Webber

And, next to them, the English Lucy Boynton, who rose to fame for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and for his relationship with the actor Rami Malek.