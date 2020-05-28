The Obama will give speeches graduation |virtual

Barack and Michelle Obama’s major speeches graduation virtual to the american students. In addition, there will be more artists added to the celebration.

Barack and Michelle Obama offer speeches graduation virtual the american students that were left without the possibility of performing ceremonies, end-of-course.

The generations of high school level and university expected to celebrate their graduations during this 2020but the pandemic of Covid-19 slowed down the plans. However, receive a special gift on the part of the couple Obama the next June 6through the platform of YouTube Originals.

The couple will deliver speeches virtual messages inspirational and tips by means of the online event: Dear Class of 2020. In the event give individual messages, one general and a full hour of content organized by Michelle Obama prior to the celebration.

In addition, the event will have speeches of celebrities such as BTS, Lady Gaga, the former Secretary of Defense, Robert M. Gates; the CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai; the former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxpTjcouaeQ(/embed)

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families expect and, with the current state of the world, YouTube is giving you inspiration in the form of a ceremony virtual,” he said Susanne Daniels, global director of original content for YouTube.

The music will be in charge of Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Maluma, CNCO, Camila Hair, among others. In addition, there will be a special guest.

During the graduation there will be special appearances of Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Zendaya and the creators of YouTube’s Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect and The Try Guys.

Where, when and at what time?

The graduation YouTubein honor of the students will not be able to physically attend your ceremonywe will carry out the Saturday, 6 Juneto the 12 p. m. Pacific time (PST).

Finally, Google invited to the graduates to connect with their classmates and loved ones through their video conferencing service Google Meet.