The New Mutants: explaining to Magik

The New Mutants presented to one of the groups of mutants, less known in the Marvel universe, but that does not mean that they are not interesting. In fact, one of the protagonists of this film has a story pretty crazy that we can’t wait to see adapted.

Played in the film by Anya Taylor-Joy, until now we did not know much about what to expect from the presence of Magik on the big screen due to its complex history in comics. But the most recent trailer has revealed to us that we will see some things too damn fun.

Taylor-Joy had previously described his character as “a bitch bad hell and I love it and it is crazy. It is really aggressive and Russian and sassy. Not to be bored”. Now, to see that the film presented his sword and armor, we understand what that refers to.

Magik, in the comics of Marvel, is the younger sister of X-Man Collossus. His real name is Ilyana Nikolievna Alexandria Rasputin, and as their last surname suggests is one of the descendants of the infamous sorcerer of Russian.

But that is not what is interesting about his character: when I was a child, he discovered that his powers mutants will allow you to open disks “of teleportation”, basically portals that allow travel instantaneous between two points regardless of distance. Unfortunately for her, these records were opened by means of the Blade – one of the dimensions in Marvel that make up the Hell – and atrayeron the attention of one of the Lords of the hells called the Belasco.

Belasco sequestered, and despite the fact that the X-Men try to rescue her immediately, time passes differently in Limbo. When they found Ilyana she already aged a decade, and is called Magik.

While he refused to obey Belasco and rebelled against the Lord of Hell, Magik learned of his magic and became a powerful sorceress – hey, we said that their story was crazy. At some point of their stay in Limbo for ten years, the young mutant he forged a sword – Soulsword – using a fragment of his soul. This powerful weapon helped him to not only survive in the dimension of hell, but to become the new ruler of it.

However, each time Magik makes use of the Soulsword, armor grows around its body, with a little more apareciéndo on each occasion that invokes his magic sword.

In the trailer we can see not only the Soulsword, but also that almost his entire right arm is covered with the magical armor. This means that the young mutant has already gone through his long stay in hell.

What after that? Magik has been a member of the New Mutants, the X-Men, the Hellfire Club, has been an apprentice of Doctor Strange and other magic users. It is one of the characters, most complex in the Marvel universe, and we hope that this is not his only appearance.