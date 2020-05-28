The career of Lily Collins has been more difficult because of his famous father

Showbiz • 13 Dec 2018 – 08:26 AM

In the case of Lily Collins, his greatest obstacle to carve out a name in the competitive film industry has not been his status as the ‘it-girl’ -his bushy eyebrows, next to Cara Delevingne, have been responsible for causing a revolution in matters of beauty – or its past as a model.

In your opinion, the fact of having as a father to a rock legend, the likes of Phil Collins has been forced to be much more cautious than any other aspiring actress to make sure that their work and only that which defined his public image, not her status as ‘daughter of’.

“Obviously, I am very proud of my father, I adore you and I am very grateful for all that I have learned at his side, but at the same time this was something that I wanted to set for my account. I always wanted to do it for me, and for me,” he confesses in a new interview with Glamour magazine.

Despite the widespread view that the offsprings of the famous split with advantage to the time to follow the steps of their progenitors, the interpreter of 29 years, who will soon release a new version of ‘les Miserables’ for the BBC in the role of Fantine, argues that a name so well known as theirs can be a double-edged sword depending on how you use each person.

“There are a lot of people who dream of doing what I do, a name is not going to get you a job and certainly not the way it should be. I can look back and feel proud of having achieved everything without help. Yes, it is true that others assume that you have been more easy just for you to call yourself so, but if you’re the kind of person who does not want to play that card, then everything becomes much more complicated,” he reasons in the same conversation.