‘Suri and I grew up together’

Katie Holmes he does not regret having been a young mother, rather the opposite. The actress gave birth to her daughter Suri when he was 27 years old and for her, motherhood was a great discovery. “I am glad that I have had since my early twenties, I feel that we grew up together,” he confesses in an interview to the English edition of Elle magazine. Holmes has it that one of the things he enjoys the most today is to make plans with her daughter.



The star recalls the moment she became a mother as a wonderful experience. “It has been very nice that our ages match. I feel that each age had my daughter and my age that time were a good combination.” Suri and Holmes certainly have a special complicity. It is common to see mother and daughter sharing the same plans in your daily routine. Last April, the actress and her daughter made a trip to Paris to celebrate the 13th birthday of the child. A month later came back perfectly blended, a funny formula that accentuates still more the physical resemblance between the two, to attend the ballet in New York.

The actress Dawson grows he separated from Tom Cruise in 2012. After a media break, Katie opted to try to keep his daughter away from the spotlight that had been exposed from birth. Therefore Suri has lived a life as discrete and normal as possible in New York and his presence in the media has been very limited.



Holmes also addressed in the interview that he feels to be 40 years of age and how it affected him. “It is interesting to go to meet 41-year-old, because when you’re young you think: ‘I’m Never going to be 40!’, and a day arrives, and you realize that you’re okay, because you keep on doing the things you always wanted to do”, and “I’m happy and excited” about where he directs his life and his career.”I have directed my first film, All We Hada couple of years and I’ve been working to get the second one ready so I am excited to continue”.

The actress broke recently the man who had been his partner during the last six years, Jamie Foxx. Began dating in 2013, a year after she split from Tom Cruise. Carried his courtship so secret that it took four years since they began to leave to see a photo of the two of them together walking hand in hand along the beach in Malibu (California). However, the couple has embarked on their life separately, and Hollywood says goodbye to another of their partners golden.