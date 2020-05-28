‘Scream 5’: what is, release date and more about the film – movie News

David Arquette is already on board. Neve Campbell is in talks. Do You And Courteney Cox? There are still things to be confirmed in the tape, but there are several details that have been announced.

In 2021 one of the horror films that reinvented the genre in the decade of the 90’s: Scream: Screams before you die celebrates 25 years after it premiered. Unfortunately the master mind behind the classic: Wes Craven may not be to celebrate it, after having died in 2015. The filmmaker directed all four installments that make up the franchise until now, reinventing the slasherfun of him and of all the clichés and stereotypes of the genre. It is true that your tetralogy fell inevitably on the same thing that is parodied within the film, but by then, the fanaticism that created the four films was too much, forming a part of the pop culture undoubtedly and turning its three protagonists in iconic characters of the cinema of those years.

The franchise Screamin the same way that the Halloween of John Carpenter (and now David Gordon Green) has his “Final Girl” par excellence; that is to say, what Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is for a generation, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) what is for another. Accompanying the girl was the sheriff a little awkward for the people: deputy Dewey (David Arquette) and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who is willing to everything to get the note. These three have survived to Ghostface in all four deliveries, and now maybe there’s the possibility that it will ever see in the most terrible and violent conditions.

Since November of last year it was announced that Spyglass Media Group had acquired the rights to the franchise and was working in a remake without the blessing, even Kevin Williamson (I Know what you did last summer) the writer original. Now, a couple of weeks ago, it became the popular knowledge that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (directors of the success of horror Wedding bloody) will be responsible for perform Scream 5 and, with this, a couple of surprises that’s sure we will know in the next few months.

WHAT WILL ‘SCREAM 5’?

The last time we saw Sidney Prescott struggled against his niece: Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) in the room of a hospital, after that will simulate the series of murders original Woodsboro, where she began the long via crucis of Sydney. It is unknown what will be the premise of the fifth installment, but what is confirmed is that it is not a reboot or remake of the franchise, but a direct sequel, so we can expect to see some familiar faces.

WHO WILL BE THE FIRST VICTIM ON ‘SCREAM 5’?

This is an important section; if anything characterizes the saga of Scream, is to know who will be the victim of the first murder by Ghostface. Let us remember that the list of people killed at the hands of the villain has famous names such as: Drew Barrymore, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Rutherford, Lucy Hale, Anna Paquin and Kristen Bell. No one would have thought in 1996 that Barrymore would be the first to die, a film in which his face filled the poster, so surely the casting for the new film will be disputed between several of the stars of fashion. To us it occurs Samara Weaving, the protagonist of Wedding bloody to open the film.

: WHO WILL ‘SCREAM 5’?

David Arquette, who, as already said, has given life to the sheriff Dewey Riley, despite having been shot three times and survived this (and at the whim of Williamson) has confirmed his return for the fifth installment. Neve Campbell (who we’ve seen in Skyscrapers and House of Cards) has declared that it is in negotiations and that thanks to a letter that the directors had written to him expressing what respectful who will be with the work of Wes Craven what is meditating. Do You And Courteney Cox? For the moment nothing is known about the participation of the actress in the tapebut surely it is referred to, and we’ll know something about it soon. Kevin Williamson, screenwriter of the original series returns, but only as a producer. The libretto is by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Wedding bloody).

WHEN DOES IT PREMIERE ‘SCREAM 5’?

Conversations with Neve Campbell are in process, and apparently she is open to return. Due to the health crisis of the COVID-19 (stopped filming as The Batman and Matrix 4) it is more likely that they will begin filming at the end of 2020 or early 2021. Scream: screams before dying it was premiered on 20 December of 1996, so December of 2021 would sound ideal to the anniversary, but for many, October would come perfect for being a tape of horror, but Halloween Ends premiered just the 15 of October of that year and it would be tough competition.

TRAILER FOR ‘SCREAM 5’

Scream 5 is putting the tabs in place that directors crave, so we’ll have to wait a good while for a trailer, perhaps until the next year. It is unknown yet what will be the rules of health to continue in the productions, so that on this will depend on when to start recording and how long lasting the process of filming, no doubt a theme that has Avatar 2 and the lord of The rings will be pioneers to be the first titles to resume its activity in the sets.