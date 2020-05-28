Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in favor of the merger will make it possible

The former member of the World Council of Players, No. 13 in the WTA, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, says that the support of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the fusion of the ATP and WTA Tours to help promote the idea. The Russian also spoke about the relief fund for players for players of lesser rank.

In an interview to the web site of the Tennis Majors, the Russian 28-year-old says: “I’m in favor of a change is necessary.

There is No other sport in that you play throughout the year and that is not very healthy for us. We also have to seriously analyze the distribution of the awards in cash, since there are many inequalities. He knew the idea to merge the ATP and WTA since last October at a meeting of the Council of Players.

We’ll see how it develops this, but initially there are a good number of players that are in favour of this, and players like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to please help us to make this finally happen. Sooner or later we will succeed.

“Speaking of financial aid to players of lower rank, the Russian says:” it Is one of the topics that has been talked about in the last few weeks. It is a new situation and at the same time you need to defend our players.

To analyze this, we have seen the number of tournaments on the WTA tour to be played, if you have suffered an injury, the topic of motherhood, … we Consider these things, and many others. You must be very clear that all the players below the place 500 in the ranking are in negative numbers economically speaking, throughout the year.

In my case, the situation is different, since I am among the first 30, and I have raised money for all these months. “ The topic of a merger between the ATP and WTA Tour returned to the spotlight after 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer tweeted almost the same thing last month. After his tweet, several other players, including Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova, also supported the same.