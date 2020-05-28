Paul Bettany will be ‘The hit man of God’ in ‘The blockbuster’ in Four

Four broadcast tonight, at 22:05 hours, a new pass of ‘The hit man of God’ within ‘The blockbuster’. Directed by Scott Stewart in 2011, starring Paul Bettany, Karl Urban, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q, Lily Collins, Christopher Plummer, Brad Dourif, Alan Dale, Stephen Moyer and Mädchen Amick, among others.

In a world ravaged by centuries of war between man and vampires, a legendary warrior (Bettany) who stressed during the last War of the Vampire, has become a priest living in community in walled cities controlled by the Church.

However, when his young niece is kidnapped by a group of vampires living in the wastelands, the priest breaks his sacred vows and undertakes its search decided to take revenge on them, especially their brutal leader (Karl Urban). In this adventure accompanying the boyfriend of the girl (Gigandet), a sheriff and a priestess (Maggie Q) that belongs to the legion of killers of vampires and has combat skills supernatural.