Olivia Munn, the spectacular wedding of Aaron Rodgers

? A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 7, 2015 at 8:44am PST

We introduce them to the beautiful bride of Aaron Rodgers Lisa Olivia Munn, actress born in Oklahoma, Usa, in July of 1980. Munn, 34 years of age, he has appeared in films such as Magic Mike, Iron Man 2 and Deliver Us from Evil, in addition to several television series.

Olivia and Aaron began dating in may 2014 and after the bad start of Rodgers on the season, many trolls pointed out to Munn as the culprit of your low game, though after the QB recovered and was key for the Packers to reach the playoffs. Ironically, they then said that his girlfriend was responsible for the great level of Rodgers.

In December, Olivia Munn talked a little bit about the courtship with Rodgers and confessed that they do not have sex the day of the match. “We do not do so. Not on the day of the game. There is not a rule, but simply don’t do it because there are other things in that focus. I try to have sex as much as I can, unless the day of the game,” he said.