Oh Maisie Williams as protagonist! Reveal new photos of ‘The New Mutants’

It is not a secret that it has been a long time since the spin-off of the X-Men was announced, and while one would think that it is almost impossible to see what’s new, were published new photos of ‘The New Mutants’ with Masie Williams of the protagonist.

In fact, the film has become a kind of joke, to the point that represented the version of Josh Boone of the X-Men, declaring,”we have become“, and confirmed its premiere in August of 2020.

That date is still in effect for now, which means that Disney has begun to dust off the machine promotional of ‘The New Mutants’, hoping to rekindle the interest for the hundredth time in the full-length feature film of the X-Men.

New photos of ‘The New Mutants’ with Masie Williams, as Rahne Sinclair, that is to say Wolfsbane, were published in a british magazine, they also go to Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin.

Although the images were only published in the magazine, you can thank you the fact of seeing new images for a film that has waited a long time to be presented in cinemas.

There are also some details intriguing that they are found in the images as a interaction between Rahne and Danielle Moonstar, this last seems to have found itself in a difficult situation, but before you draw any conclusion should be waited for the premiere of the film.

Fortunately, we will not have to wait much more time before the movie, Josh Boone, which was originally planned to happen in 2017, sees the light of day.

As things stand, and assuming that the global lock does not extend to the autumn, the date for the premiere of ‘The New Mutants’ will be the 28th of August.