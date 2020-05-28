New images from ‘The new mutants’

The delayed tape promises to come this year.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that the new release date of The new mutantstape , which leads trying to get to cinemas from 2018. Fortunately, the efforts by Disney don’t seem to fade and look for the movie to come to theaters, so they have now released new images of the project.

These photographs come courtesy of Empire and SFX Magazine, which show Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behind and Blu Hunt in some scenes of the film, as well as a couple of behind-the-scenes.

The new mutants it is directed by Josh Bonne and will look to deliver an exciting tape of superheroes with a touch of horror, and there is the rumor that will be part of the UCM.

Ads

Share: Click to share on Facebook (opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (opens in a new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (opens in a new window)

Click to share on Telegram (opens in a new window)

Click to send e-mail to a friend (opens in new window)

Click to print (opens in new window)



I like this: I like Loading…

Related