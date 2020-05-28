Michelle Obama is sincere and why he never wanted to be a style icon

“Had that note without overshadowing the others, not to fit in but also be invisible. As black woman I knew that would scorch me if I am perceived as a friend of the ostentation and luxury, and the same if I was having informal”. Michelle Obama it is synonymous with sophistication, elegance and good taste, among many other adjectives, but also of strength, determination and kindness. Her husband, Obama said on more than one occasion that would not have come to be President of the united States from 2009 to 2017 without a woman like Michelle by his side.

Despite being a woman highly qualified, when he assumed the role of first lady knew from the first time that both their words as well as your attitude and, above all, image would be discussed thoroughly by the media. This last part, the costume women, always so judged and criticized.









Michelle Obama joined her husband, Barack Obama, and their two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

(Instagram @michelleobama)









Became the first lady african-american of the story and if its predecessors white were held to have a certain elegance, I was aware that it would not be the same with her. “The elegance would have to ganármela”, he said to himself.

And there was Michelle at the White House with her husband, their two daughters and his smile warm and friendly. And yes, after that would come the Delpozo, Jason Wu, Christian Sirian and company. Without intending in a short time it became an icon of style that many admired and wanted to resemble. In your autobiography titled ‘Becoming’, which goes on sale worldwide November 14,explains in great detail how he lived those moments.





The power of the image

Obama, like many other women, we were disappointed that the people were to set before you in his clothes than in his speech. “It seemed that people really cared more for my clothes than anything that I said”. In response to this situation, took control and started: “I Tried to perceive it as an opportunity to learn, using all the power he could find within a situation in which she had never desired to see me.”.

Barack Obama greets his wife Michelle at the inaugural ball

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI – AFP)



















Working woman, mother, wife and activist, Obama never really paid too much attention to the clothes you wore on a daily basis. The presidential campaign of her husband marked a before and an after in his life, because during this period resorted to a Chicago boutique to buy clothes and it was there where he met Meredith Koopwho would be your stylist in the residence, the world’s most famous, in addition to her friend’s confidence.

“I never expected to be a person that you will need to hire others to take care of your image and at first it was an idea that I generated discomfort. But I quickly realized a truth of which no one speaks: Today, every woman who has a public life -politics, celebrities, or whatever – have a version of Meredith, Johnny – (the stylist) and Carl (in charge of the makeup). It is a requirement, a cost inherent to the double standards of our society”.





Your choices

“Meredith went into my dressing-room of the residence with several clothes racks rolling and we spent an hour or two trying clothes and matching-sets”. Obama’s account in his book that paid out of your pocket all the clothes and accessories except for some special items, such as costumes of haute couture, which gave the designers themselves and later donated to the National Archives.









As to the choice of their designs, the former prime lady says, “it was trying to be unpredictable” in order “to avoid that someone adscribiera a message to what she wore”. “Had that note without overshadowing the others, not to fit in but also be invisible. As a black woman I knew would scorch me if I am perceived as a friend of the ostentation and luxury, and the same if I was having informal”.

Michelle Obama in 2009.

(.)









First of all, I wanted to pay tribute to the american designers, in particular, to the less consecrated, though this is sometimes the intent of the large firms. “Oscar de la Renta, for example, expressed their dissatisfaction because they did not look their creations. For me, those decisions was a way of giving a boost to a diverse set of young promises.”

A woman raised in the barrio South Side of Chicago -specifically in a building called the ‘Or block’, one of the most dangerous in the city due to its high degree of crime-, that always dreamed of being a pediatrician but that would end up dedicating himself to the legal profession. In any case, he never wanted people to talk before his image which of your own words. His book, ‘Becoming’ is the proof of earnest of it.









Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at a conference in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

(Pool / Getty)


















