Lily, the daughter of Phil Collins, is the new conquest of the attractive superhero Chris Evans?

This is not the first time it comes up the spark in one of the parties subsequent to the delivery of the Oscars. These are occasions in which the actors, who are in a relaxed atmosphere, known to colleagues who have not worked and, of course, sometimes something more. This year at the party of Vanity Fair, the looks of one of the performers most attractive of the big screen and one of the actresses with the genes most musical of the seventh art crossed and have not been separated.



According to points US Weekly, Chris Evans, 33 years old, and Lily Collins have started a relationship after meeting in the above-mentioned feast, in which the alter ego captain america was flawless with a suit of Gucci and the daughter of Phil Collins she dazzled with a black design of Zuhair Murad. As have some of the witnesses, are only just beginning and will go well together. Time will tell if yours turns out to be one of those loves that walk the red carpet.

The attractive Captain America came out a few years ago with Jessica Biel, from 2004 to 2006, and nearly one and a half broke up his relationship with Minka Kelly, who he had given a second chance in 2012, after parting for the first time in 2007. Lily Collins, 25, went out with actors Taylor Lautner and Jamie Campbell Bower, with that shared scenes in the movie Hunters of shadows: city of bones. It is related also with Zac Efron and australian actor Thomas Cocquerel.