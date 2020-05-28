Kylie Minogue, the girl’s good and angelic to gay icon

Regarded as a gay icon, Kylie Minogue has brought in all his tours and concerts, a message in favor of tolerance for diversity

Kylie Minogue was born may 28, 1968, in Melbourne, Australia, and began her career as an actress child on australian tv, before his career as a singer in 1987.

Her sister Dannii Minogue is also a pop singer and was on the jury of Australia’s Got Talent, while her brother, Brendan, is a cameraman in television news in Australia.

So, Kylie appeared since the age of 11 in small roles in soap operas such as The Sullivans and Skyways, and in 1985 selected for one of the main roles in The Henderson Kids.

His main work was in the series Neighboursone of the most successful in that country so far for us. While working on this series, I had the opportunity to record the song “The Loco-Motion”, with such a good result that it was edited in a simple that when you get to the sale, he remained for seven weeks as number one of the charts in australia.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POWsFzSFLCE(/embed)

This is so, although many remember her from the simple “Can’t Get You Off My Head”, their greatest worldwide success and one of the songs most requested at the beginning of the XXI century, the truth is that Kylie Minogue had already had a career before the era of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Regarded as a gay icon, a situation which she encourages with comments such as: “I am not a gay icon traditional. There has not been a tragedy in my life, only costumes tragic…” and “My gay public has been with me from the beginning… in different ways”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c18441Eh_WE(/embed)

This, he explained, had knowledge about his gay public in 1988 when a few drag queens did a performance with his songs his music in a pub in Sydney, and later saw a similar show in Melbourne, which made him feel “very excited” and encouraged to be submitted on-premises “environment”, around the world, as well as head in 1994, the march of the LGBT pride of Sydney.

It was in 1991 with the release of their third album, entitled “Rhythm Of Love”, which adopted an image more sexy, which made him win an even greater presence, and in October of that year he started a tour of the United Kingdom, hogging the front pages of newspapers and magazines for its bold spectacle, and image insinuating, that it was a mix between Madonna and Liza Minelli.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NcgsJ8qDsk(/embed)

But it was in 2007 when, after several years of being seen as a banner of sexual diversity, which has earned the official title after being chosen as the gay icon favorite, in a survey conducted by the company Onepoll in all over the world.

This was the result of years defending homosexuals, demonstrating that to be empathetic and establish itself as an icon, no need to just make a simple estridentemente disco craze with feathers and sequins.

Sample of this is that, in addition to always carry in all their tours and concerts a message in favour of tolerance, in 2016, postponed his wedding with with his then-fiance, british actor Joshua Sasse until gay marriage was legal in Australiaso that it launched a web-campaign to support equal marriage in the country of origin of Kylie Minogue. Finally they ended their relationship and no longer married.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Omrp4QR_Rpo(/embed)

