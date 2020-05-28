Khloé Kardashian: this is the mansion from the inside of the Kardashian

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


Khloé Kardashian remodeling the mansion, mediterranean style – The Society Group / Instagram

The mansion also belonged to Justin Bieber but in 2014 Khloé Kardashian acquired the 7.2 million dollars


Subscribe to WhatsApp Read Metro


By Patricia Carranza Alva

Wednesday 27 of may, 2020, at 20:24

Khloé Kardashian remodeling the mansion, mediterranean style – The Society Group / Instagram