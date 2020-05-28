Khloé Kardashian: this is the mansion from the inside of the Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian it has caused controversy in recent days because of his shocking change of “look” but also surprised to put up for sale your luxurious mansion with a value of 18,95 million dollars, which is made up of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion is located in The Oaks of Calabasas, which corresponds to one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles and it was bought from Justin Bieber after separating the leading Lamar Odom in 2013, as reported by the british newspaper Daily Mail.

The socialite he bought the mansion at a price of 7.2 million dollars but had to remodel it, because Justin Bieber had a ramp to skateboard in your backyard. In addition, this property is located only five minutes from the mansion Kris Jenner and just down the same street is located the house of your sister Kourtney Kardashian.

It should be noted that during the pandemic of coronavirus, Khloé spent the quarantine with her two year old daughter True, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson but decided that it is time to sell it.

The mansion mediterranean-style also features a guest house, movie theater, swimming pool with hot tub, a space to do meditation, and a kitchen, very spacious. Also belonged to Nicole Murphy, ex wife of Eddie Murphy, who received the property as part of your compensation for the divorce.

