The maturity level God that show Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, surprised and excited all the followers of the singer. And that is, in the most recent issue of Katy in your social network can be seen the message that test was done a friend of the ex of her boyfriend.

It was through a photograph in which Katy Perry, very your style, it boasted a dress galactic, in honor of the launch of the spacecraft in Spacex, which would be sent yesterday to the space, (and which, incidentally, was postponed due to bad weather). The point is that Miranda Kerr, the ex Orlando Bloom, and mother of his eldest son, do not let the opportunity pass to let your opinion.

As we all know, Katy Perry it will not become the first wife of Orlando Bloom, nor the mother of his first child, as the actor was married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a 9 year old son, named Flynn.

Even so, the relationship between the four is remarkable, because they look like a happy family, showing her maturity level God. Proof of this is a surprise message that the gorgeous model wrote on Instagram, when the interpreter Roar published a series of photographs showing their tummy for pregnancy in a shiny dress silver.

“Wonderful mom,” wrote Miranda, accompanied by an emoji full of love.

The reaction of the fans Katy Perry could not wait, who immediately gave him, like the comment, and published surprised how pleasant it is to see this kind of messages.

Without a doubt, Katy has proven to be a person quite friendly and open, which supports her future husband, and perhaps that has led to having a relationship healthy and strong, as even, takes great with the son of Orlando, with whom he has been captured walking in the streets hand in hand and eating ice cream.

Katy Perry: the message that test was done a friend of the ex of her boyfriend; mature level God. PHOTO: SCREEN CAPTURE



