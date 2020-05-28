I deleted to be part of the MCU! ‘The New Mutants’ had cameos from the X-Men original

After a long series of delays and modifications, finally the last film of the mutants under the seal of Fox has received a new release date, we hope not again to be postponed for the sake of the film, and it seems that this was set to be a movie that would unite the entire franchise, since the X-Men original would appear in ‘The New Mutants’.

Fans of ‘The New Mutants’ have had to endure a long wait due to the delays suffered in the movie, since after Disney bought the studios Fox, mouse’s company decided to change several scenes of the movie, so that some were left out of the final cut and others were discarded, as the which included a cameo of some X-Men from the new prequels.

So is the Twitter account, New Mutants Updates returned to a revelation previously made to the director of the film, Josh Boone for SFX Magazine, in which he explained that ‘The New Mutants’ was to have the participation of James McAvoy in his role as Charles Xavier and Alexandra Shipp as Storm, however, the scene in which they were to appear was dismissed.

In said scene, both X-Men were going to welcome the young mutants at the Mansion X, what was I going to allow that there is a continuity with the other films that make up the saga of the X-Men, but ultimately decided not to include these cameos to make the film more independent, allowing him to be part of the MCU if it manages to have the expected success.

In fact it is believed that the main reason that Disney decided to end to produce ‘The New Mutants’, it is because it departs completely from the universe that I believe Fox about the X-Men, as the plan from Marvel is to include mutants in the MCU, but the new productions will have nothing to do with what has been done previously with these characters, so that it is possible that the films that came out under the imprint of Fox are erased from the continuity.

In this way it was revealed that the X-Men original were going to appear in ‘The New Mutants’ and although no doubt this would have been a great detail by part of the production, fortunately, the cameo never came to be, as this increases the chances that the new film of the mutants ends forming a part of the MCU.